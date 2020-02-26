Robinson edged out in semi-final of Axe Cliff Handicap Cup

Golf club and ball Archant

There were no seniors brave enough to tackle the regular roll-ups last Monday or Wednesday as the weather once again disrupted proceedings, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, seven hardy souls ventured onto the course on Tuesday when there was a rare opportunity to enjoy some action.

However, there's nothing memorable to report apart from all finishing and Paul McGuire's birdie three on the long third hole! Mind you, he had to smash his third shot some 180 yards still to get to the temporary green and his playing partner Brian Thompson could not believe his eyes as he saw it bounce left and right downhill hitting the flag and dropping in for a birdie three, earning his team an amazing five points.

It was sad to see Robbie Robinson lose his semi-final match in the Handicap Cup, but he put up a great fight before succumbing to the youngest of the Morgan brothers, Dave, who now awaits the winner of the meeting between Gerry Binmore and Terry Atkins, who play in the second semi-final, in the final - tickets are on sale at the bar!