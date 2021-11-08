Rugby round-up from East Devon

It wasn’t exactly straightforward, but in-form Exmouth just keep on rolling and a 24-7 home win over lowly Drybrook was their fifth successive Tribute South-West Premier victory and keeps them on the heels of leaders Exeter University and Weston Hornets.

The Drybook game looked like a home banker, but the Gloucestershire side took the lead with a converted try and, despite Matty Ryan's reply for the Cockles, the visitors still led 7-5 at half-time.

But Exmouth turned up the heat in the second half and came from behind to win with close-range tries by Connor O'Shaughnessy and replacement hooker Will Ridout, both converted by George Meadows, and a clinching second for Ryan.

That Ryan try also earned a bonus-point, and Exmouth (36pts) now trail the unbeaten Uni (45) and Hornets (41) going into this weekend's second seasonal break.

The resumption of hostilities on November 20 could well decide the championship - Exmouth make the short trip to Topsham Road to take on the University, who then travel to Hornets seven days later.

Sidmouth slipped to a third successive South-West One defeat, 23-25 to Thornbury, but they did emerge with a four-try bonus point.

James Powell with a kick and chase, Dan Armstrong and Jed Reid from driving mauls and Cian Warren from a flowing move all crossed the line.

Warren's try gave Dan Retter a difficult chance to win it with a last-gasp conversion from the left touchline, but his kick missed.

In Cornwall/Devon Division, where Topsham tightened their grip on top spot with a 41-26 win at Torquay Athletic, Withycombe lost 14-23 away to Newquay Hornets.

They were a try down in just over a minute, recovered with a Sam Warren try, after great work by Paddy Haddad, but trailed 7-10 at half-time after giving away a soft score to the hosts.

A Danny Sampson try, again converted by Tom Cooke, saw the Withies briefly 14-10 up, but they conceded a series of penalties which helped Newquay to pull away in the closing stages.

Withycombe will welcome fourth-placed Torquay to Raleigh Park on November 20.