Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Blackmore stars as Honiton 2nds are beaten at South Molton

PUBLISHED: 16:56 03 April 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Honiton 2nd XV went down 53-23 in their meeting with hosts South Molton 2nds.

Honiton started brightly, but a big factor throughout the game was the procession of injuries to key players, which included nasty one for influenatial skipper Ben Welch, who had to leave the field to get his ear reattached to his head!

Honiton fell away as the game progressed and the home side’s big forwards took over.

It was not all the hosts, though, and there was a Man of the Match performance from Kyle Blackmore, who tackled well and scored two tries.

Pat Pellens got another and it was great to see Ben Dobson back on the field after several seasons out with a serious head injury.

Dobson impressed throughout and was another to score a Honiton try.

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Blackmore stars as Honiton 2nds are beaten at South Molton

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff ladies’ annual match success for the captain’s team

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton bowlers book Devon Triples final berth at Kingsley

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Good response to Dorset knife amnesty

Lyme Regis knife amnsety. Picture: Getty Images

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists