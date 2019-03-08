Blackmore stars as Honiton 2nds are beaten at South Molton

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton 2nd XV went down 53-23 in their meeting with hosts South Molton 2nds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton started brightly, but a big factor throughout the game was the procession of injuries to key players, which included nasty one for influenatial skipper Ben Welch, who had to leave the field to get his ear reattached to his head!

Honiton fell away as the game progressed and the home side’s big forwards took over.

It was not all the hosts, though, and there was a Man of the Match performance from Kyle Blackmore, who tackled well and scored two tries.

Pat Pellens got another and it was great to see Ben Dobson back on the field after several seasons out with a serious head injury.

Dobson impressed throughout and was another to score a Honiton try.