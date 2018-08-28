Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chard 2nd XV battle well in defeat to Taunton IIII

PUBLISHED: 08:13 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 14 January 2019

Chard RFC 2nd XV. Picture GARY BIDE

Chard RFC 2nd XV. Picture GARY BIDE

Archant

Chard 2nd XV were beaten 31-17 in their Somerset II South home meeting with table-topping Taunton III XV,

The opening score was a penalty try for Chard, awarded after a number of Taunton infringements.

In what was a good start from them, Chard looked the better of the teams, but Taunton gradually grew into the contest and a key to their game was the speed with which they were able to get the ball from the back of the ruck. This gave the home side plenty to think about and, from a turnover, Taunton raided down then left wing for their first try of the game.

Both teams then enjoyed periods of ascendency, and a good sized crowd was well entertained. Another wing raid led to a second Taunton try and they soon had a third to open a 10 point lead at 17-7.

However, Chard were giving as good as they got and it was no more than they deserved when Max Mainwairing crossed and half time arrived with Taunton leading 24-12.

The second half proved to be a very equal contest with Chard opting to stick with the same side that played the first half they gave as good as they got with possession switching betweens the sides a little too often neither could get any advantage, but it was Chard that needed to chase the game.

Taunton broke through again to take the score to 31-12, underlining just why they are top of the table with their uncanny ability to capitalise clinically on the smallest of opportunities.

A battling Chard did score a third try themselves, this one scored by Tom Monaghan. Late on Taunton lost their loose head prop to the sin bin, but it did not lead to any further scores and they closed the game out in a degree of comfort.

Most Read

Honiton woman accused of fraud

Award winning East Devon pub goes on sale

The Night Jar is up for sale for £425,000. Picture: Stonesmith of Exeter

Axminster veteran to lead Arctic expedition

Steve Mackenney (holding the banner front left) with the team. Picture contributed

Police car stuck in Whimple

The car became stuck on the exit of Whimple Victory Hall. Picture: Penny Brown

Flight expert says training is key to surviving light aircraft crash

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Chard 2nd XV battle well in defeat to Taunton IIII

Chard RFC 2nd XV. Picture GARY BIDE

Axminster veteran to lead Arctic expedition

Steve Mackenney (holding the banner front left) with the team. Picture contributed

Sladen strikes to net Millwey Rise a home point

Goal!

Cranbrook holds table top sale in aid of the ‘Blood Bikes’

Cranbrook Bike Show organisers with Devon Freewheelers. Ref mhc bike show 6. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook community website could go live in a few weeks

close up of hands of business person working on computer, man using internet and social media
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists