Chard 2nd XV battle well in defeat to Taunton IIII

Chard RFC 2nd XV. Picture GARY BIDE Archant

Chard 2nd XV were beaten 31-17 in their Somerset II South home meeting with table-topping Taunton III XV,

The opening score was a penalty try for Chard, awarded after a number of Taunton infringements.

In what was a good start from them, Chard looked the better of the teams, but Taunton gradually grew into the contest and a key to their game was the speed with which they were able to get the ball from the back of the ruck. This gave the home side plenty to think about and, from a turnover, Taunton raided down then left wing for their first try of the game.

Both teams then enjoyed periods of ascendency, and a good sized crowd was well entertained. Another wing raid led to a second Taunton try and they soon had a third to open a 10 point lead at 17-7.

However, Chard were giving as good as they got and it was no more than they deserved when Max Mainwairing crossed and half time arrived with Taunton leading 24-12.

The second half proved to be a very equal contest with Chard opting to stick with the same side that played the first half they gave as good as they got with possession switching betweens the sides a little too often neither could get any advantage, but it was Chard that needed to chase the game.

Taunton broke through again to take the score to 31-12, underlining just why they are top of the table with their uncanny ability to capitalise clinically on the smallest of opportunities.

A battling Chard did score a third try themselves, this one scored by Tom Monaghan. Late on Taunton lost their loose head prop to the sin bin, but it did not lead to any further scores and they closed the game out in a degree of comfort.