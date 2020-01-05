Chard 2nd XV enjoy clean sheet success at home to Wyvern

Chard 2nd XV action from their 26-0 win over Wyvern. Picture: GARY BIDE Archant

Chard 2nd XV made a winning start to 2020 with a 26-0 win over Wyvern.

With 60 plus players making themselves available for the club, 2nd XV coaches Tim Morris and Andrew Mosley certainly had their work cut out to determine a starting XV.

Chard started brightly with a determined advance on the visitors line with the forwards powering through the phase, but the Wyvern defence stood strong.

Indeed such was the visiting rear guard action that on more that one occasion, Chard were forced to start the attack again from deep in their own half.

Wyvern steeped up a gear when they had the ball, but were matched by a solid home defence with solid tackles and a well drilled defensive line showing no sign of fracturing leaving Wyvern the only option to kick over and Chard's full back Dave Baker was more than capable of dealing with the loose ball.

The deadlock was finally broken with a typical period of forward dominance sucking in the defence allowing the ball to be put in the hands of the backs and the clinical passing allowed Sam Mouland to open his account with an unconverted try out wide.

Wyvern gave their all from the restart and Chard really did have to battle to keep them out, again the Chard defence stood strong and were soon given the opportunity to transfer the play into the visitors half.

With another structured phase of play Chard worked the defence and with probing runs it was Sam Mouland, who eventually broke over the line, scoring between the posts giving him the easiest kick to convert bringing the score to 12-0 at half time.

Despite having a full bench, Chard only made two changes to start the second half taking, off veterans Gavin Watts and Dave Lock to give young Rob Sanderson his 2nd XV debut and Matt Coombes took his position on the other wing.

Chard continued in the same way as the first half, but errors began to creep in allowing Wyvern off the hook on more than one occasion and Wyvern choosing to go uncontested in the scrum was probably their best tactical move of the game, never the less Chard still managed to keep the pressure on and it was Jamie Prior who scored again this time under the posts giving Mouland a straight forward kick for goal increasing Chard's lead to one of 19-0.

The return of Luke Carslake to the team was a boost to the squad and despite not playing for a season he managed to perform well for nearly two minutes before the referee asked him to rest for 10 minutes, following a high tackle!

However, his team mates rallied and play became more clinical once again and it was Andrew McKerrow who got the bonus point try with a lovely break out wide again converted by Mouland.

Team: J Nicholls (captain) B Partridge, B Lock, C Moon, B Sugar, K Smillie, C Young, W Lewis, T Gibbs, S Mouland, D Lock, J Prior, J Gosling, G Watts, D Baker. Subs: O Justice, A McKerrow, L Carslake, R Sanderson, A Lewis, G Smillie, M Coombes.

On Saturday (January 11), Chard 2nds host Burnham-on-Sea (2.30pm).