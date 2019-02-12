Chard 2nds and 3rds both beaten in latest league outings

Chard 2nd XB Front row (left to right): Tim Gibbs, Gavin Watts, Luke Aplin (Manager) Martin Drayton, Nick Mouland, Ben Robinson, Joel Nicholls, Connor Moon, Ben Lock, Ieuan Watkins. Back row (left to right): Nick Lester, Jim Grossey, Tom Monaghan, Tom Evans, Zak Stabbins, Joel Ingarfield, Tristan Smith, Joshua Strickland, Dave Tucker, Ben Partridge. Picture CHARD RFC Archant

There were defeats for both Chard 2nd and 3rd XVs in their latest league outings, writes Glyn Hughes.

Chard 2nds went down 33-7 at home to a Yeovil 2nd XV side they had beaten earlier in the season.

Despite losing, Chard stay fifth in the Somerset Two South table and this Saturday travel to Somerton (2.30pm).

Chard 3rd XV went down 31-14 on their visit to Wincanton for a Southern Division Three South fixture.

Wincanton had the hill to help in the first half and Chard had to try and keep the score down with the hosts using it to their advantage. Chard tackled well with Chris Doel running the show at nine, but it was inevitable that Wincanton would get through with their good use of the ball.

Chards best effort of the half was when David Lock went on a snaking run towards the line but was snuffed out by a good Wincanton defence.

With four tries in the first half for the hosts with two of those converted Chard had a what they assumed to be an achievable goal and it wasn’t long before Chris Doel crossed for Chards first with the extras kicked by Kevin George.

Gavin Smillie was the next over the line but Wincanton managed to get under the ball and hold it up.

Chard kept the pressure and moved the ball well and Keith Milton was the man that spotted the gap and dived through and got the score with George getting the extras once again.

Against the run of play Wincanton got the last try of the game keeping ball in hand forcing Chard to make errors and eventually they got the over the line bringing the score to 31-14.

Chard’s Man of the match was Keith Milton for 80 minutes of solid work both going forward and in defence and in recognition of his debut try.