Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chard all set for big game at Tiverton

PUBLISHED: 13:48 21 March 2019

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

Chard RFC return to action this coming Saturday (March 23) with league fixtures for the 1st Xv and the 3rd XV, writes Glyn Hughes.

The 1st XV travel to Tiverton where the game gets underway at 2.30pm. The fixture in Mid Devon begins a crucial period for the club in their bid to stay clear of the relegation zone.

In their last match they played very well indeed against one of the leagues best teams when they deservedly beat St Austell in a close encounter and they should therefore be going into this game with a lot of confidence knowing that despite their league position they are more than capable of getting a result if they continue in the same vein.

The 3rd Xv are at home to Wyvern with the game being played on the main pitch if ground conditions allow kicking off at 2 30pm.

Most Read

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

End of life nursing service extends to Axminster

Axminster Hospital League of Friends members. Picture Ax LoF

Sheep in the road near Musbury

The A358 Seaton road in Musbury. Picture: Google

Most Read

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

End of life nursing service extends to Axminster

Axminster Hospital League of Friends members. Picture Ax LoF

Sheep in the road near Musbury

The A358 Seaton road in Musbury. Picture: Google

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Wilson stars as SOHC ladies’ third XI defeat Dawlish

Chard all set for big game at Tiverton

Honiton rugby action

AVR’s Patrick Devine-Wright impresses at the Hardmoors Ultra in Yorkshire

Running

Axe Cliff duo of Bond and Thompson make Daily Mail Foursomes progress

The three new Axe Cliff Golf Club captains before the traditional Drive-In ceremony. Picture ROB GROVE

Colyton exhibition commemorates floods of 1968

The scene of devastation in Station Road, Colyton, after the summer storm of 1968. Picture: Environment Agency
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists