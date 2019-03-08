Chard all set for big game at Tiverton

Chard RFC return to action this coming Saturday (March 23) with league fixtures for the 1st Xv and the 3rd XV, writes Glyn Hughes.

The 1st XV travel to Tiverton where the game gets underway at 2.30pm. The fixture in Mid Devon begins a crucial period for the club in their bid to stay clear of the relegation zone.

In their last match they played very well indeed against one of the leagues best teams when they deservedly beat St Austell in a close encounter and they should therefore be going into this game with a lot of confidence knowing that despite their league position they are more than capable of getting a result if they continue in the same vein.

The 3rd Xv are at home to Wyvern with the game being played on the main pitch if ground conditions allow kicking off at 2 30pm.