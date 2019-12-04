Advanced search

Chard all set for Tiverton visit on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 15:13 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 04 December 2019

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

Chard were beaten 58-14 when they travelled to meet Teignmouth, writes Zoe Artemise Winlow.

Teignmouth were quickly into their stride forcing Chard onto back foot and they scored the first of would be nine tries as early as the third minute of the game when Mike Clarke made use of a gap in defence, and the try was converted by fly-half Faolan Lidstone. By the 15th minute it was 17-0, this following a try from Aiden Fisher that was added to by a successful penalty kick.

Despite Teignmouth racking up another try in the first half, when Chard gained possession of the ball they used their consistent scrummaging to their advantage.

A try looked imminent from a formidable maul, however a loose ball was scooped up by the Teignmouth full back, who streaked across the pitch to score. Chard had some excellent phases of attack in the first half, with standout drives from forwards Warren Lewis and Ben Robinson. Using this momentum, centre Charlie Roberts made an excellent run, and offloaded to powerful prop Liam Mustchin, who scored just left of the sticks. Paul Nicholls converted the try making the score 24-7.

With a few minutes to play before the half time whistle, another loose ball was picked up by the hosting team's number 10, who chipped the ball through to himself to score, but the conversion was missed.

Chard refused to let this affect them though, hard attack and a good push in the scrum allowed Chard's James Vining to score a wide try, with Paul Nicholls doing an amazing job of the conversion, at a tricky angle and with strong gusts of wind. The half-time whistle blew and the teams trooped off with Teignmouth leading 29-14.

Three minutes into the second half, a yellow card for Jason Wright meant that Chard had to work hard to hold off the hosts, who were using their backs effectively and taking advantage of any cracks in the Chard defence.

Teignmouth scored six tries in the second half, two from mauls and the rest from quick thinking and fast running! Only strong tackling kept the hosts from further tries, backs Billy Brooks and Ross Colenso both made significant hits, much to the distress of Mel the physiotherapist who has been helping Colenso recover from a shoulder injury. Full time score 58-14 to Teignmouth.

The visitors had periods of dangerous attack throughout the game, but Teignmouth were the better team on the day with a combination of quick ball and constant pressure. All of Chard's squad played well but struggled to get organised as a team in defence.

You can't win them all, and Chard will be working hard at training this week to be at the top of their game when they host Tiverton on Saturday (December 7) with the match having a 2.30pm kick-off.

Most Read

Mystery third tenant of King’s Arms, Stockland revealed

The renovated pub sign back in place, a symbolic moment. Picture: John Vickery

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Most Read

Mystery third tenant of King’s Arms, Stockland revealed

The renovated pub sign back in place, a symbolic moment. Picture: John Vickery

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Chard all set for Tiverton visit on Saturday

Honiton rugby action

Colyton Grammar named amongst England’s top schools

Colyton Grammar School. Picrture: CGS

Devon ‘dream team’ running London Spirit in cricket’s new The Hundred competition

Trevor Griffin who has been named head coach of the London Spirit women’s team in next summer’s new The Hundred competition. Picture DEVON CRICKET

Ottery glovesman Ayden Reid stars as his team net draw in floodlit Budleigh game

Seaton and Kilmington pick up silverware at Tolchards Devon League meeting

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan receives the Tolchards Devon Cricket League B Division winners trophy from Jim Mardell of Tolchards. Picture DCL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists