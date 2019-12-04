Chard all set for Tiverton visit on Saturday

Chard were beaten 58-14 when they travelled to meet Teignmouth, writes Zoe Artemise Winlow.

Teignmouth were quickly into their stride forcing Chard onto back foot and they scored the first of would be nine tries as early as the third minute of the game when Mike Clarke made use of a gap in defence, and the try was converted by fly-half Faolan Lidstone. By the 15th minute it was 17-0, this following a try from Aiden Fisher that was added to by a successful penalty kick.

Despite Teignmouth racking up another try in the first half, when Chard gained possession of the ball they used their consistent scrummaging to their advantage.

A try looked imminent from a formidable maul, however a loose ball was scooped up by the Teignmouth full back, who streaked across the pitch to score. Chard had some excellent phases of attack in the first half, with standout drives from forwards Warren Lewis and Ben Robinson. Using this momentum, centre Charlie Roberts made an excellent run, and offloaded to powerful prop Liam Mustchin, who scored just left of the sticks. Paul Nicholls converted the try making the score 24-7.

With a few minutes to play before the half time whistle, another loose ball was picked up by the hosting team's number 10, who chipped the ball through to himself to score, but the conversion was missed.

Chard refused to let this affect them though, hard attack and a good push in the scrum allowed Chard's James Vining to score a wide try, with Paul Nicholls doing an amazing job of the conversion, at a tricky angle and with strong gusts of wind. The half-time whistle blew and the teams trooped off with Teignmouth leading 29-14.

Three minutes into the second half, a yellow card for Jason Wright meant that Chard had to work hard to hold off the hosts, who were using their backs effectively and taking advantage of any cracks in the Chard defence.

Teignmouth scored six tries in the second half, two from mauls and the rest from quick thinking and fast running! Only strong tackling kept the hosts from further tries, backs Billy Brooks and Ross Colenso both made significant hits, much to the distress of Mel the physiotherapist who has been helping Colenso recover from a shoulder injury. Full time score 58-14 to Teignmouth.

The visitors had periods of dangerous attack throughout the game, but Teignmouth were the better team on the day with a combination of quick ball and constant pressure. All of Chard's squad played well but struggled to get organised as a team in defence.

You can't win them all, and Chard will be working hard at training this week to be at the top of their game when they host Tiverton on Saturday (December 7) with the match having a 2.30pm kick-off.