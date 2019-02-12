Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chard all set for visit to Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:01 28 February 2019

Action from the Chard win over Saltash. Picture GARY BIDE

Action from the Chard win over Saltash. Picture GARY BIDE

Archant

After a week off Chard return to league action this coming Sunday (March 3) when they travel to play table-topping Sidmouth, writes Glyn Hughes.

The home game against Sidmouth was a very close affair and indeed but for a couple of interception tries Chard could well have won the game instead of just getting some bonus points.

Results in the Western Counties (W) campaign this season have shown that any team is capable of beating another and Chard will be hoping that things can go their way in Sidmouth for the game that starts at 2.30 pm

Interestingly, Sidmouth should have played last weekend away at Winscombe in a game that had already been postponed several times, but, because Sidmouth made an appeal to the RFU about this, the game was postponed yet again, pending the result of the appeal.

The game had been originally been due to take place December 15, but Winscombe were, we understand, unable to play on that date and others since because their pitch was not fit.

Also in action this coming Saturday are Chard 2nd XV, who are at home to Yeovil 2nd XV. The game is being played in the main pitch with a 2.30pm start. Chard 3rds are also in action, they travel to face Wincanton (2.30pm).

Most Read

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Play area swings back into action

Cllr Andrew Moulding at St Marks play area in Honiton. Ref mhh 08 19TI 1000704. Picture: Terry Ife

Spectacular night of boxing awaits in Honiton - all in support of eyesight charity

Paul Quick of Fight or Flight with See-the-Future's Leanne Herrett. Ref edr 04 19TI 8704. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Play area swings back into action

Cllr Andrew Moulding at St Marks play area in Honiton. Ref mhh 08 19TI 1000704. Picture: Terry Ife

Spectacular night of boxing awaits in Honiton - all in support of eyesight charity

Paul Quick of Fight or Flight with See-the-Future's Leanne Herrett. Ref edr 04 19TI 8704. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Chard all set for visit to Sidmouth

Action from the Chard win over Saltash. Picture GARY BIDE

Honiton ladies’ Stableford win for Olwen Eaton

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

More than 100 people evacuated from Flybe plane following ‘haze’ in cabin

The scene at Exeter Airport this morning. Picture: Kevin Horrell

Mighty Greens enjoy the 2019 Resolution Run at Escot

Sidmouth Running Club duo Jodie and Chloe Hawkins after the Resolution Run at Escot. Picture SIMDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Super Sunday on offer at Bishops Court point-to-point

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists