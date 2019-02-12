Chard all set for visit to Sidmouth

Action from the Chard win over Saltash. Picture GARY BIDE Archant

After a week off Chard return to league action this coming Sunday (March 3) when they travel to play table-topping Sidmouth, writes Glyn Hughes.

The home game against Sidmouth was a very close affair and indeed but for a couple of interception tries Chard could well have won the game instead of just getting some bonus points.

Results in the Western Counties (W) campaign this season have shown that any team is capable of beating another and Chard will be hoping that things can go their way in Sidmouth for the game that starts at 2.30 pm

Interestingly, Sidmouth should have played last weekend away at Winscombe in a game that had already been postponed several times, but, because Sidmouth made an appeal to the RFU about this, the game was postponed yet again, pending the result of the appeal.

The game had been originally been due to take place December 15, but Winscombe were, we understand, unable to play on that date and others since because their pitch was not fit.

Also in action this coming Saturday are Chard 2nd XV, who are at home to Yeovil 2nd XV. The game is being played in the main pitch with a 2.30pm start. Chard 3rds are also in action, they travel to face Wincanton (2.30pm).