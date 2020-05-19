Chard announce signing of Aaron Chapman as player/backs coach

Chard RFC's new player/backs coach Aaron Chapman. Picture CHARD RFC Archant

Chard RFC have announced that Aaron Chapman will be joining the club for the 2020/21 season as player/backs coach, writes Glyn Hughes.

The former Bristol Bears and England U20 utility back Chapman will join the club’s coaching team and will also be a welcome addition to the playing squad.

The new man at Chard said: “I am delighted to be joining Chard RFC for the upcoming season.

“After suffering a string of injuries and subsequent surgeries, I fell out of love with the sport and took some time out. However, on speaking with the team at Chard it is clear and opportunity to get back enjoying the game is available and to be given a platform to pass on my experiences and knowledge I have accumulated in my career on an international and professional level is an added bonus!

“It’s clear the team are destined to push on to bigger things with the drive of my fellow coaching staff, chair, and players, and I can’t wait to be part of the exciting journey we hope to take.”

Chard head coach Ben Thomas said: “I’m looking forward to Aaron being a part of the coaching team this season.

“Having played international and professional rugby, he will be able to pass on the knowledge he’s got from being in that environment. He also will be a great addition on the pitch.”

Chard director of rugby, Jon Hendy added: “Aaron’s appointment is a massive boost for us all.

“From the first time that I spoke to Aaron it was clear that he was the perfect fit for us and it really shows the ambition of the club by signing a player coach of this calibre.”