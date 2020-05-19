Advanced search

Chard announce signing of Aaron Chapman as player/backs coach

PUBLISHED: 07:48 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:48 19 May 2020

Chard RFC's new player/backs coach Aaron Chapman. Picture CHARD RFC

Chard RFC's new player/backs coach Aaron Chapman. Picture CHARD RFC

Archant

Chard RFC have announced that Aaron Chapman will be joining the club for the 2020/21 season as player/backs coach, writes Glyn Hughes.

The former Bristol Bears and England U20 utility back Chapman will join the club’s coaching team and will also be a welcome addition to the playing squad.

The new man at Chard said: “I am delighted to be joining Chard RFC for the upcoming season.

“After suffering a string of injuries and subsequent surgeries, I fell out of love with the sport and took some time out. However, on speaking with the team at Chard it is clear and opportunity to get back enjoying the game is available and to be given a platform to pass on my experiences and knowledge I have accumulated in my career on an international and professional level is an added bonus!

“It’s clear the team are destined to push on to bigger things with the drive of my fellow coaching staff, chair, and players, and I can’t wait to be part of the exciting journey we hope to take.”

Chard head coach Ben Thomas said: “I’m looking forward to Aaron being a part of the coaching team this season.

“Having played international and professional rugby, he will be able to pass on the knowledge he’s got from being in that environment. He also will be a great addition on the pitch.”

Chard director of rugby, Jon Hendy added: “Aaron’s appointment is a massive boost for us all.

“From the first time that I spoke to Aaron it was clear that he was the perfect fit for us and it really shows the ambition of the club by signing a player coach of this calibre.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New code of conduct for Lyme Regis fossil hunters

The Jurassic Coast at Lyme Regis, famous for fossils. Picture: CHRIS CARSON.

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Plans for Mcdonalds near Ottery rejected

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Most Read

New code of conduct for Lyme Regis fossil hunters

The Jurassic Coast at Lyme Regis, famous for fossils. Picture: CHRIS CARSON.

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Plans for Mcdonalds near Ottery rejected

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Chard announce signing of Aaron Chapman as player/backs coach

Chard RFC's new player/backs coach Aaron Chapman. Picture CHARD RFC

Budleigh bowlers back on the green

The Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club green looking in great condition in April, but sadly unlikely to be used for the foreseeable owing to the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. Picture: BSBC

Lympstone continue search for new manager

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24