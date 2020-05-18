Advanced search

Chard appoint team captains for the 2020/21 season

PUBLISHED: 13:04 18 May 2020

Chard RFC have appointed captains for the next season of rugby.

Before the 2019/20 season was brought an early end by the Coronavirus pandemic, a new 2020/21 campaign would have kicked in in September.

However, as things stand with no team sport being played, the new season starting ‘on time’ must be in some doubt.

However, that has not stopped clubs planning for the future and Chard have named the players who will lead their XVs when the green light is given for teams to return to action.

Luke Aplin will lead the 1st XV with Aaron Lewis taking charge of the 2nd XV and Kevin George will lead the 3rd XV.

The veterans XV will be skippered by Wayne Lewis.

The club has also announced that Ben Thomas has agreed to continue in his present role as head coach. Commenting on the appointment, Chard director of rugby Jon Hendy said: “Ben joined us last season and immediately made an impact with his fresh coaching style and enthusiasm. I am delighted that he has decided to commit again and it’s another very positive step forward for the club going into the 2020/21 season.”

Ben Thomas says: “I’m really pleased to be staying with the club for another season. My first season was so enjoyable and the lads have been a massive part of that.

“They are always looking to improve, learn and engage with what’s going on, what more can you ask for as a coach.

“They’ve all come a long way since the start of the season and it’s a credit to there hard work.

“The club has great ambitions and it’s great to be a part of the journey. It’s going to be an exciting season and a lot of work is going on behind the scenes.

“I can’t wait for it all to start.”

For news on all things Chard RFC, visit www.chardrugby.co.uk

