Chard get walkover win into Somerset Vase Cup semi-finals

Rugby ball. Archant

Chard 1st XV had been due to host Bath side Combe Down in the quarter-finals of the Somerset Vase Cup last Saturday, but unfortunately the visitors were unable to raise a competitive side and as a result Chard were given a walkover, writes Glyn Hughes.

It means that Chard now play a semi-final tie away at another Bath-based side, Oldfield Old Boys on a date to be decided.

The likely date of this game is Saturday February 22, which is currently a free weekend in terms of the league schedule.

However, with league matches always taking priority over cup matches this date could be used for league match if any game between now and then is postponed for any reason.

This coming Saturday (February 1), Chard return to action with a very tough game away at high-flying Kingsbridge where kick-off is 2,30pm.

The game at Chard was an absolute belter with Chard gaining a very narrow win.

Chard 2nd XV play away at Somerton kick off 2.30pm and Chard 3rd XV are away at Martock.