Chard getting ready for visit of Teignmouth

Chard are due to return to league rugby action this coming weekend when they entertain Devon rivals Teignmouth, writes Glyn Hughes

Chard took a bit of a hammering in the match at Teignmouth earlier in the season but are much harder team to beat on their own pitch and the game is due to kick off at 2.30pm.

Teignmouth are without doubt one of the stronger teams in the league so it should be a very lively and entertaining game

Chard 2nd XV, the Wing Commanders, are also in home action when they take on Somerset rivals Tor, kicking of at 2.15pm at Crewkerne Road

The 3rd XV managed to play a friendly match last weekend against Somerton Saxons and they won what was a close encounter, 26-22 .

They have no league fixture this weekend as Wells are no longer in the league.