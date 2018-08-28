Chard III XV well beaten at Tor

The Chard third XV. Picture CHARD RFC Archant

Chard Third XV were beaten 87-0 in their meeting with Tor.

Despite the final score, the Chard once again battled from first whistle to last as they toiled away against a side that had the luxury oif a ‘free pick’ of players from their club as their other senior matches had been cancelled.

In stark contrast, Chard stuck with their decision to stay loyal to their third XV squad, something they have proudly maintained through the season so far, using a total of 41 players to date, the vast majority over 35 years of age!

The first half was very one-sided with Chard struggling to retain the ball and Tor showed their ability to move the ball wide and penetrate a usually strong Chard defensive line, the score could have been more that 52-0 at the interval had it not been for the excellent last-ditch tackling from Ross Fanyinka and Rob Cottle and the solid performance up front from Shaun Boobyer until he was forced out fo the game with injury and was replaced by the always reliable Keith Milton.

After the break Chard remained confident that they could get something from the game and they managed to pin Tor in their 22 for the third quarter forcing the hosts to infringe leading to no less than four yellow cards, but Chard just couldn’t break through even with a two man advantage at times!

With the game heading towards the final whistle and Tor back to full strength they continued to score and it was clear that they had some talented players amongst them. At the final whistle Chards heads were still held high and they will regroup for their next game which will hopefully be a friendly this coming Saturday if an opposition side can be confirmed.