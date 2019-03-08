Advanced search

Chard ladies well beaten by Withycombe

PUBLISHED: 17:51 06 April 2019

A six week layoff after very encouraging mid season results, saw a game rusty Chard come up against a fast running Withycombe, with the game dominated by two visiting players as the Exmouth side won 60-12.

Chard were outscored 10 tries to two, with young wing Casey Williams outstanding with five tries, and centre Enya Surtees crashing through for three of her own along with five conversions.

Chard proved strong yet again in the pack and the close quarters play, with Suzanna Wilton to the fore, along with Chard player of the match Sarah Jones. Captain Kerry Harris revealed in her new role as flanker, scoring one try. Sarah Kneeshaw scored an excellent solo try converted by Georgia Adams.

However, Withycombe were devastating on the counter attack and played to their strengths, to outpace an out of sorts Chard side.

Chard’s next game is another tough away trip to Bideford this Sunday, with their final match at home to Minehead on Saturday 6th of April, hopefully a fine finale to their inaugural season.

Chard ladies well beaten by Withycombe

