Chard RFC mourn loss of Nick Urch

PUBLISHED: 17:56 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 09 January 2019

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

Chard Rugby Club are sad to announce that Nick Urch, a former secretary of the club, passed away on Saturday, January 5, at St Margarets Hospice in Taunton, writes Glyn Hughes.

Nick was a real stalwart and character at the club. He played for the club in the 1970s before an injury brought an early end to his playing days.

He had two spells as club secretary between 1983 and 1986 and between 1989 and 2006 and is the longest serving secretary in the club’s history.

Nick was a very efficient administrator and meticulous in everything he got involved in.

He was also very talented in a practical sense and selflessly gave up a huge amount of his time for the club.

He will be sadly missed and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with his family and close associates at this difficult time.

Chard RFC mourn loss of Nick Urch

