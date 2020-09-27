Chard RFC present long-serving Andy Treble with honorary life membership

Andy Treble of Chard RFC, who has been honoured with a life membership in recognition of his long-standing service to the club. Picture: GARY BIDE Gary Bide Photography

Chard RFC have handed Andy Treble an honorary life membership of the club.

The popular and long-standing club member who hails from Combe St Nicholas, joins only six other past and present members to receive this accolade in the club’s 144-year history.

Andy has been involved in the rugby arena since his late teens, playing both league and union games in which he retains strong ties to both.

His introduction to Chard came through coaching his son from U7s through to the mini and then junior rugby sections before stepping up into the colts.

Then, when his son had played his way through the age groups, Andy remained involved in coaching, passing on his considerable knowledge and experience to the next generation of young players and junior coaches. Andy is still coaching now, having spent last season with the Chard U18 girls’ team.

However, his commitment to the Chard RFC cause, goes far beyond coaching.

During an 18-year association with the club he has spent a decade as an active committee member, serving in the roles of chairman, coach coordinator and treasure.

He has been vital in providing a level of continuity and stability for the committee with his knowledge and experience being major factors in his contribution.

Andy has also had influence on the club for many years through his other extracurricular activities. He and his wife Karen ran a voluntary youth club in their home village. Many youth players at this club were first introduced to the idea of taking up the game through their attendance at the Youth Club.

Andy has also been involved with Somerset Vikings Rugby League team, previously holding the position of director of rugby there, again displaying a deeply ingrained commitment to rugby at all levels.

Chard RFC youth chairman Andy Maidlow said: “I believe it would be difficult to find another member of Chard RFC who has shown the same level of effort, commitment and loyalty to the club, rugby within the wider community, and to youth engagement in sport.”

In a written response to the club, expressing his sincere gratitude, Andy described himself as ‘humbled and indeed, honoured to receive the life membership.’