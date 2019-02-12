Chard RFC seeking new head coach or coaches to take the club forward

Action from the Chard win over Saltash. Picture GARY BIDE Archant

Chard RFC are on the lookout or a new head coach following the news that current head coach, Jim Wagstaff, is to stand down at the end of the current campaign, writes Glyn Hughes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chard are seeking out people who may be interested in the position, be that of player-coach of even a pair of coaches to share the responsibilities.

The post would particularly suit a person or persons with good all-round coaching skills, but a backs specialist would really fit into the bill, ideally someone looking to take on a player-coaching role.

Chard are in Western Counties West so it would be assumed that anyone interested in a player coach position will be playing at least at this level or higher.

Chard run three league sides on Saturdays and train twice a week on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s with both evening training sessions drawing good numbers.

The current head coach has enjoyed great support from additional coaching staff and a physio, the latter who attends all 1st XV matches and has a newly furnished and fitted physio room at the club.

The priority for the new coach or coaches would of course be the club’s senior XV and the other senior league XVs at the club. Chard is a busy club for they also enjoy regular turnouts of 250 plus on Sunday mornings and also has what is a rapidly developing ladies and girls section with the ladies team playing league Rugby against teams in Devon and Somerset.

All the mini/junior and ladies teams have allocated coaches and a big aim of the club is to make sure the standard of coaching these teams receive is as good and enjoyable as it can be.

Any body interested in taking on the role of head coach and helping to further develop the massive talent in the club, should initially send their details and expectations by email to the club. Find out more on all things Chard RFC at www.chardrugby.co.uk