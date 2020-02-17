Chard to try again to visit Penryn this Saturday
Chard's latest Western Counties match, a trip to Penryn was a casualty of Storm Dennis.
The Cornish side had made every effort to get the game on, switching the fixture to be played on the all-weather surface at Truro College, but even that move was scuppered by the weather.
RFU rules state the game mist be played on the next available free Saturday and so the game will now be played this coming Saturday (February 22), kicking off at 2 30pm.
The Chard III XV game at Midsomer Norton was also a casualty of Storm Dennis and, like the 1st XV game, that will also now be played this coming Saturday.