Chard set for Paignton test

PUBLISHED: 21:47 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:47 06 February 2019

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

Chard get back to league action next Saturday (February 9) when they take on Paignton in what will be a big game for both teams who each find themselves at the wrong end of the Western Counties (W) Division, writes Glyn Hughes.

Paignton, although still at the foot of the table have shown that they are a much improved side in recent weeks with two consecutive victories and are now only a few points from safety.

Chard, who are currently in 11th place have also got their act together in recent weeks will go into this match following a fine win against Kingsbridge and are seven points ahead of their Torbay opponents.

Chard beat Paignton at home earlier in the season, but have yet to win away from Essex Close.

However, they are expecting to travel to Paignton with a full strength squad. An enthralling game is on the cards and spectators travelling to the game which has a 2.30pm kick-off are reminded that the Paignton ground is right in the middle of town and only a few minutes from the railway station/ bus station.

Meanwhile, Chard 2nd XV have a home game on Saturday; they entertain Weston and the 3rd XV are away at Glastonbury where they will meet Tor 2nd XV with both games kicking off at 2.30pm.

Chard set for Paignton test

