Chard slip back into relegation after defeat at table-topping Sidmouth

Action from the Chard win over Saltash. Picture GARY BIDE Archant

Chard slipped back into the Tribute Western Counties (W) relegation zone when they went down to another away defeat, beaten 44-17 at table-topping Sidmouth, writes Glyn Hughes.

The loss was made even worse when results from other matches also went against Chard with both Winscombe and Paignton getting the wins that they needed to go above Chard in the league.

The star man for Sidmouth was Luke Wells-Burr who went over for a hat-trick of tries.

The game was evenly contested in the opening quarter until Wells-Burr went over for the opening try. Further tries from Rory O’Brien and Wells –Burr plus successful kicks from O’Brien, put Sidmouth well ahead before Chard were awarded a penalty try after the home scrum were penalised for illegal play.

Sidmouth put together a really good patch of play early in the second half that effectively ended the game as a contest. However, Chard rallied well and hooker Joe Mainwaring forced his way over from a lineout and full back Charlie Roberts got across the Sidmouth line for another Chard try. However, all in all this was a disappointing day for the visitors, despite crossing for three tries.

Chard have another tough game on Saturday (March 9) when they entertain St Austell who are also near the top of the division. However, Chard’s form at home has been a complete contrast compared to that shown on their travels and there is no reason at all why Chard can not get a result. Kick-off against St Austell is 2 30pm