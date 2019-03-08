Chard so impressive in victory over Cullompton

Chard scored seven tries in a splendid 44-26 home win over a Cullompton side that were relegated from South West One last year, writes Glyn Hughes.

Chard dominated large periods of the game, but did have a difficult period in the second quarter of the match when they shipped four tries!

However Chard have a lot of character and responded superbly, and, in the second half scoring 29 unanswered points to claim a very good win.

From the first whistle the Chard forwards looked really sharp, and, having driven the Mid Devon men back at speed, took the lead with flanker Jason Wright scoring the try, but Niall Crouch narrowly missed the conversion.

The visitors continued to struggle against the Chard pack and a deliberate offence resulted in one of the Cully pack being sent to the sin-bin!

Chard took advantage, scoring a second try with Joe Mainwaring forcing his way over the line and this time the Crouch conversion was true and Chard led 12-0.

From the restart Chard failed to find touch and Cullompton ran the ball back well and prop Kevin Davis scored a good try which was converted by full-back Ross Oaten.

The Chard tackling and defensive play, which had generally been sound up to this point, then went missing and Cully took full advantage with a try by their scrum half Thomas Frankpitt being converted by an oaten kick and suddenly Chard found themselves two points down!

A neat penalty from Crouch put Chard back in front again but this slender lead did not last long as some more missed tackles not to mention some good powerful running from Cullompton allowed scrum half Oliver Schuster-Wood to score their third try and, with another successful Oaten kick, Cully led 21-15.

The visitors then increased their lead with a try from lock forward Sam Coffey and half-time saw the teams troop off with Chard trailing 26-15.

Whatever was said in the huddle at half time certainly had the desired effect as Chard were simply superb in the second period..

Within minutes they were right back in the game when the excellent Joe Mainwaring made the most of good lineout possession and sneaked over in the corner. Crouch converted with an excellent kick and Chard were now only four points adrift with much of the second half still to be played.

Another of Chards outstanding young guns, Ross Colenso, had another good game at scrum half and finished off another great move to ease Chard into a slender one point lead.

Former skipper Ryan Helliar, soon to be a father for the second time, scored the next try and the lively Huw Edwards then scored a 'classic' wingers try which was converted by Couch and, late on, Charlie Roberts rounded off the scoring with a late try.

Such was the Chard dominance in the second half that it was difficult to remember any significant excursions by Cullompton into the home 22 metre area!

Chard have youth, enthusiasm, and fitness on their side and their pack is something to be reckoned with.

This was a very good result, but they have to be aware that for the second week running they have allowed a team to score four tries.

There are no poor teams in this league and all have the talent and capability to punish basic errors.

On Saturday (October 5) Chard travel to Falmouth (3pm).

CHARD squad: (all used): Ben Stead, Dave Baker, Billy Brooks, Charlie Roberts, Huw Edwards, Niall Crouch, Ross Colenso, Dave Biss, Joe Mainwaring, Luke Aplin, Max Gosden, Adam Moore , Scott .Johnson, Jason Wright, Ryan Helliar, Liam Mustchin, Warren Lewis