Chard suffer heavy defeat at Wadebridge

Action from the Chard II 15-13 win over Wells II. Picture: KEITH RENDELL

Chard were beaten 50-12 on their visit to Wadebridge for their latest Western Counties West league game, writes Glyn Hughes.

After their fine win against Tiverton the previous week, Chard had a day to forget conceding four tries in each half against the home team who, it has to be said, were a much better outfit on the day and as a result pulled ahead of Chard in the league table.

Chard were guilty of several really basic errors in the first half and the well-drilled home backs were in no mood to spurn the opportunities offered to them. Chard were not helped by one late arrival and the loss of some players due to injury and unavailability.

Despite this they did field a strong team albeit with several players having to play out of position and with only two on the bench.

Chard actually started the game positively and could well have scored themselves in the early exchanges, but, after 10 minutes, in what was virtually their first excursion into the Chard half, Wadebridge fly half Danny Thomas dummied his way through a gap far too very easily and scored a try under the posts and got up to tuck away the conversion himself.

At times, Chard gave as good as they got, but two bits of poor tackling and failure to clear a kick into their own 22, cost them three more tries with these coming from Shawn Hartley, Will Pengelly and Darren Livett.

Thomas converted all three and Chard found themselves trailing by 28 points - four mistakes and four converted tries!

Chard just could not seem to cope with the strong and aggressive running rugby of the home team whose policy has always been to run the ball wide as often as possible whenever an opportunity arises.

Chard did OK in the set scrums, but were well under par in the line outs and lost most of their own ball. In the final moments of the half though, Chard showed that they too could make the most of silly errors, and a timely interception by Ben Thomas gave him the opportunity to score an unconverted try in the corner and Chard trooped off trailing 28-5.

The problem with being so far behind, is that in the hope of getting back into the game, a team feels forced into the sort of plays they wouldn't normally attempt and basic mistakes get made.

Indeed, said basic mistakes led directly or indirectly to Wadebridge scoring four further tries in the second half, with Dicky Dawes (2), Matt Ballard and full back Cody Armstrong, the beneficiaries and two of the tries were converted.

Although it was a bad day at the office there were certainly some pluses for Chard particularly the play of Emile Szdelko, Huw Edwards, Billy Brooks and skipper Matt Tinley. Wadebridge looked uncomfortable when they were under pressure and, late in the game Brooks broke through for a fine opportunist try which was converted by Thomas.

Chard team: Szydelko, Edwards, Thomas, Brooks, Mainwaring, Crouch, Nicholls, Mustchin, Robinson, Aplin, Tinley, Moore, Elliot, Wright, D Biss, Replacements Stead, Hendy (both used)