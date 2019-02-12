Chard veterans well beaten by well-drilled Torbay Sharks

Chard Rugby Club veterans were beaten 50-0 when they entertained what was clearly a well-drilled Torbay Sharks, writes Glyn Hughes.

Before the kick-off, some of the spectators could be heard predicting a drumming for the aging Chard team with the majority of the players exceeding the 35 year age limit by a decade or more!

From the start Chard kicked and kept the pressure on the Sharks, who did prove to be good going forward but their quality slipped when under pressure.

The score was 38-0 to the visitors at half-tome. Chard had crossed the try line twice, but, credit to the defence as both were held up thus keeping Chard off the score sheet.

The second half was a tighter affair with good defence from the home team and some probing runs into the visitors 22, but a score was elusive, though they did prevent the Sharks from running up a cricket score.