Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chard veterans well beaten by well-drilled Torbay Sharks

PUBLISHED: 12:16 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 26 February 2019

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

Chard Rugby Club veterans were beaten 50-0 when they entertained what was clearly a well-drilled Torbay Sharks, writes Glyn Hughes.

Before the kick-off, some of the spectators could be heard predicting a drumming for the aging Chard team with the majority of the players exceeding the 35 year age limit by a decade or more!

From the start Chard kicked and kept the pressure on the Sharks, who did prove to be good going forward but their quality slipped when under pressure.

The score was 38-0 to the visitors at half-tome. Chard had crossed the try line twice, but, credit to the defence as both were held up thus keeping Chard off the score sheet.

The second half was a tighter affair with good defence from the home team and some probing runs into the visitors 22, but a score was elusive, though they did prevent the Sharks from running up a cricket score.

Most Read

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Play area swings back into action

Cllr Andrew Moulding at St Marks play area in Honiton. Ref mhh 08 19TI 1000704. Picture: Terry Ife

Tributes paid to Uplyme community champion

The late Pat Day.

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Most Read

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Play area swings back into action

Cllr Andrew Moulding at St Marks play area in Honiton. Ref mhh 08 19TI 1000704. Picture: Terry Ife

Tributes paid to Uplyme community champion

The late Pat Day.

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Finn at the double as Tigers net clean sheet away success

Connor Swingler and Luke Finn celebrate an Axminster Town goal. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Chard veterans well beaten by well-drilled Torbay Sharks

Honiton rugby action

Honiton bowlers impress in national competitions

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists