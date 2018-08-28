Chard well beaten in rearranged game at Bideford

When Chard travelled to Bideford a week ago everyone expected it to be the last game of the year, but frustratingly the game was called off a few minutes before kick off by the referee, writes Glynn Hughes.

RFU rules state that if a game is called off it has to be replayed on the next available Saturday, even it is a few days before Christmas, and, as a result, Chard had to travel to Bideford once again just three days before Christmas, something they did missing no fewer than 12 regulars from the senior squad – all of whom who would have been there seven days before – but not on this occasion owing to them all having arranged to be elsewhere. The nett result of all this was a 103-0 defeat for Chard in North Devon.

Despite the heavy loss Chard can be proud of the fact that they put out a squad of 18 players and it gave one particular player, Andy McKerrow, a well known blast from the past, an unexpected promotion from the vets to the first XV.

The few regular first XV players in the squad - Dave Biss, Joe Mainwaring, Warren Lewis, Ben Stead and skipper Ryan Helliar, did their best to encourage and organise their patched up team, but it was not to be and has just got to be down to experience , although not the sort of experience you want to happen again!

Bideford claimed that they had a stronger team than the previous week which did not help either! The bottom line is that you can only play with who is available.

Chard have no game next Saturday (December 29), and their next game at home is against Winscombe on the first Saturday of the New Year (January 5) with a start time of 2pm.