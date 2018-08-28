Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chard well beaten in rearranged game at Bideford

PUBLISHED: 21:08 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:08 23 December 2018

Archant

When Chard travelled to Bideford a week ago everyone expected it to be the last game of the year, but frustratingly the game was called off a few minutes before kick off by the referee, writes Glynn Hughes.

RFU rules state that if a game is called off it has to be replayed on the next available Saturday, even it is a few days before Christmas, and, as a result, Chard had to travel to Bideford once again just three days before Christmas, something they did missing no fewer than 12 regulars from the senior squad – all of whom who would have been there seven days before – but not on this occasion owing to them all having arranged to be elsewhere. The nett result of all this was a 103-0 defeat for Chard in North Devon.

Despite the heavy loss Chard can be proud of the fact that they put out a squad of 18 players and it gave one particular player, Andy McKerrow, a well known blast from the past, an unexpected promotion from the vets to the first XV.

The few regular first XV players in the squad - Dave Biss, Joe Mainwaring, Warren Lewis, Ben Stead and skipper Ryan Helliar, did their best to encourage and organise their patched up team, but it was not to be and has just got to be down to experience , although not the sort of experience you want to happen again!

Bideford claimed that they had a stronger team than the previous week which did not help either! The bottom line is that you can only play with who is available.

Chard have no game next Saturday (December 29), and their next game at home is against Winscombe on the first Saturday of the New Year (January 5) with a start time of 2pm.

Most Read

Calling all Christmas fans, test yourself with our ultimate festive quiz

Christmas quiz - question 15. Picture: Getty Images

Seaton Primary School’s nativity play

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Ref mha 51 18TI 7102. Picture: Terry Ife

Stockland landowner fined after renovating agricultural barn without permission

Honiton’s Combe Garden Centre submits plans for new on-site eatery

Combe Garden Centre opened at the weekend. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster hammer attacker found guilty

Steven McMahon, aged 35. Picture: D&C Police

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Whittington to pay £224,000 for woman’s surrogacy in US after repeatedly failing to spot she had cervical cancer

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Firefighters tackle 10th floor fire in Hampstead housing block

Police and the London Fire Brigade tackle the fire in Lawn Road. Picture: David Douglas

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Chard well beaten in rearranged game at Bideford

Axminster flower arrangers get festive

Flower arrangers proudly present their luxury Christmas door wreaths. Picture: Jackie Nicholls.

Pinder hat-trick sends Axminster Town joint top at Christmas

Tony Pinder in action for Axminster Town during the pre-season friendly against Bridport at Tiger Way. Picture STEVEN WAKELEY PHOTOGRAPHY.

Young dancers from Seaton, Colyton and Beer entertain

JM DanceFit Seaton Little Starz* Picture: Johanna Morgan

Children’s trampoline in Hayes Square, Cranbrook, falls victim to vandals

Hayes Square Park. Ref mhc 0716-40-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists