Chisca impresses as Honiton U7s enjoy Topsham Tournament

The Honiton Under-7s, who played in the Farnham Mini’s Samurai Tour Tournament held at Topsham. Back row (left to right) Ryan Farrant (team coach), Bobby Eggleton, Oliver Burrough, Oscar Sampson, Arthur Porter, William Bond. Front row (left to right) Jenson Burrough, Jayden Montgomery-Grant, Dylan Vince, Tom Baily, Oscar Farrant, Matei Chisca and Chris Sampson (coach). Picture JAMES VINCE Archant

Honiton Under-7s took part in the Farnham Mini’s Samurai Tour Tournament that took place at Topsham.

Bobby Eggleton in action for Honiton Under-7s during thr tournament at Topsham RFC. Picture JOHN SAVORY Bobby Eggleton in action for Honiton Under-7s during thr tournament at Topsham RFC. Picture JOHN SAVORY

The Honiton youngsters had matches against touring side Farnham, hosts Topsham and also Bristol RFC and Okehampton.

Honiton fielded two five-a-side teams, both of which saw tries for every player involved!

The individual standout moments came from Matei Chisca’s crunching forward runs, Jayden Montgomery-Grant’s defensive skills, and Bobby Eggleton’s accelerating pace, but it really was a day when everyone contributed.

The Honiton squad in action at Topsham was: Bobby Eggleton, Oliver Burrough, Oscar Sampson, Arthur Porter, William Bond, Jenson Burrough, Jayden Montgomery-Grant, Dylan Vince, Tom Baily, Oscar Farrant and Matei Chisca.