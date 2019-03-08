Chisca impresses as Honiton U7s enjoy Topsham Tournament
PUBLISHED: 14:05 09 April 2019
Archant
Honiton Under-7s took part in the Farnham Mini’s Samurai Tour Tournament that took place at Topsham.
Bobby Eggleton in action for Honiton Under-7s during thr tournament at Topsham RFC. Picture JOHN SAVORY
The Honiton youngsters had matches against touring side Farnham, hosts Topsham and also Bristol RFC and Okehampton.
Honiton fielded two five-a-side teams, both of which saw tries for every player involved!
The individual standout moments came from Matei Chisca’s crunching forward runs, Jayden Montgomery-Grant’s defensive skills, and Bobby Eggleton’s accelerating pace, but it really was a day when everyone contributed.
The Honiton squad in action at Topsham was: Bobby Eggleton, Oliver Burrough, Oscar Sampson, Arthur Porter, William Bond, Jenson Burrough, Jayden Montgomery-Grant, Dylan Vince, Tom Baily, Oscar Farrant and Matei Chisca.