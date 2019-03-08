Colyton Skittles League - latest results

skittles generic picture

The latest round of matches in the 2019/20 Colyton Skittles League

Div 1: Colyton Club A 358 (G Foxwell 67), Honiton Con D 346 (M Wakley 66); Axminster Inn B 318 (A Churchill 62), Volunteer A 318 (S Charlton 57); Sidmouth FC Stones 358 (J Woodfield 67), Vine B 407 (R Blackmore 79); Axminster Con Cavaliers 297 (H Harris, R Summers 53), Cloakham A 310 (C Miller 57); Cloakham B 384 (P Miller 78), Axminster Con A 400 (S Woolloff 81); Tuckers Arms B 379 (K Tratt 379), Gerrard B 369 (J Richards, J Tucker 67); Vine Nomads had a bye

Div 2: Eagle Tavern 342 (B Hutchings 67), Sidbury Lions 394 (J Smith 78); Dolphin Vikings 354 (A Parkhouse 63), Colcombe Beerboys 365 (S Bartlett 69); Harbour B 351 (P Hammett 64), Mountbatten Whites 300 (P Bonetta 57); Lamb A 305 (M Farmer, B Smith 54), Offwell A 315 (B Grant 58); Red Lion Sidbury 340 (N Barrett 66), Honiton WMC B 336 (S Lapping 59); Vine A 341 (P Eveleigh 65), New Inn A 313 (Christine Banner, P Banner 56); Gerrard A had a bye

Div 3: Kingfisher A 294 (R Collier 55), Harbour A 295 (M Pavey 55); Rising Sun A 351 (S Parsons 69), Rising Sun B 338 (N Curton 63); Heathfield Harts 434 (S Land 85), Cloakham Wanderers 398 (Emma Barnes 79); Honiton WMC A 352 (M Cardy 63), White Hart B 362 (G Binmore 71); Colcombe A 344 (G Millman 66), Tuckers A 360 (D Dower 66); Honiton Con A 359 (N Sleeman 69), Lamb Shanks 352 (A Palmer, S Palmer 65); Volunteer B had a bye

Div 4: Mountbatten ConArtists 342 (M Parkinson 68), Colcombe B 336 (V Wood 66); Axe Cliff Swingers 368 (N Newbery 70), Honiton Con E 393 (M Long, G Goodman 69); Offwell B 369 (L Stubbs 70), Seaton FC B 379 (W Doble 79); New Inn B 329 (D Hodder 68), Kingfisher B 318 (B Dowell 58); Kings Arms A 314 (R Northcott 62), Tuckers Arms C 322 (R Burrough 58); White Hart A and Heathfield A had byes

Div 5: Offwell Flyers 329 (M Glaeser 72), Kings Arms B 319 (M Ellis 61); Hook & Parrot 416 (S Haynes, L Lucas 82), Hind HR 424 (S Pomeroy 83); Colcombe Hopefuls 332 (H Bourne, L Foster 64), Dolphin Dolls 344 (C Driver 66); Millwey Misfits 376 (M Rocket 72), Sidmouth Arms Kings 352 (S Fuller 66); Three Tuns Spares 310 (L Tudge, L Smith 57), Beer Buffs 311 (J Gladstone 58); Vine C and Tuckers Arms D had byes