Frustration for Chard with ‘no play’ in North Devon after referee intervention

Honiton rugby action Archant

Chard took the long trip to North Devon on Saturday for their latest Western Counties (West) fixture, the game at Bideford, writes Glyn Hughes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, once there and, with the home club clear that the game should go ahead, the appointed match official thought otherwise and had no hesitation in postponing the game because of the condition of the pitch.

To add to Chard’s frustration, RFU rules indicate that in the result of a postponement the game has to be re-played on the next available Saturday when both teams are without a scheduled fixture, meaning that Chard will probably have to travel to North Devon again this coming Saturday! A decision to make teams travel for a league game three days before Christmas or even on the following Saturday (December 29) seems to lack any sort of common sense and the sensible view would surely be to play the game later in the season when there are several spare dates available. However, it has to be assumed that common sense will not prevail and Chard will be told they have to play the match and make the trip back up the North Devon Link Road over the festive fortnight!