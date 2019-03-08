Honiton 2nd XV edged out in close encounter with Tiverton 2nds

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton 2nd XV were edged out 30-24 in their Allhallows meeting with Tiverton 2nds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heavy overnight rain had left the pitch on the soggy side and Honiton played down the slope in the first half.

However, the slippery conditions made life tough for both sets of players and handling errors meant promising moves came to nothing and there was early no home score with the visitors breaking the deadlock with a 15th minute converted try.

The home response was excellent and good hands put Jake Smith in the score a try.

Buoyed by the try, Honiton soon scored a second with Josh Tatlock making the initial break and it was Ben Welch who crossed the whitewash.

Just before the break a penalty was kicked by Tiverton and the teams trooped off all square at 10-all.

The Lacemen made a good start to the second half, but Tiverton struck first with an unconverted try in the corner.

Honiton again responded well and struck with the 'try of the day' with the forwards providing good quick ball that was followed by good hands from Pierson-Lovesy and Canniford before a Smith pass inside sent Robin Bennett over from the 22 and Pierson-Lovesy added the extras to put Honiton back in front.

However, the lead was short lived as Tiverton hit back with an unconverted try.

End-to-end action continued and, when Phil Bennett and he then skipped his way through for a try converted by Pierson-Lovesy, Honiton once again held a narrow lead.

With 10 minutes remaining Tiverton called once again to their strong bench and the fresh legs enabled them to set up camp in the Honiton 22.

Wave after wave of pressure finally resulted in a try to put the visitors back in front, albeit by a single point.

In the dying moments Honiton chanced their arm seeking the match-winning score. However, when a promising attack broke down, Tiverton broke with pace to score the game's final try.

In an overall performance that produced plenty of positives, Honiton 2nds can go into Saturday's (November 16) home meeting with Topsham with plenty of confidence.