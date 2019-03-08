Honiton 2nds impress in fine win over North Tawton

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

On a very windy afternoon on a smaller than usual pitch, the game started off slowly with only two Lovesy penalties separating the two teams in the first 13 minutes to give Honiton a 6-0 lead, writes Jeremy Rice.

Quick hands from the backs put Kidson in for a well-worked try followed by Keep in the same corner with a similar move five minutes later with Lovesy converting the latter (18-0). Finding space was hard to come by, however, and after some hard work from the forwards Phil Bennet crashed over from short range after 32 minutes, again with Lovesy converting!

One of the best tries of the match came from Austin Elliot; a good run by Andy Canniford from half way who gave the ball inside to Couttes who then passed to Austin who finished off the move.

With Lovesy again converting it took the score to 32-0 at half-time. The pack had battled hard again against a bigger set of forwards but more than fronted up, which was rewarded when more quick feet from Kidson put him in for his 2nd try of the afternoon and again the reliable Lovesy slotting the extras! Two quick tries from the returning Tom Irish, who bulldozed his way through the North Tawton defence really performed well on his return to action. North Tawton did get one back through some tired defence from the Honiton side who will be disappointed to concede one after a good defensive display.

However, Honiton had the last laugh when Kidson again dotted over for his hat-rick to end an impressive day for the fullback and to make Honiton 60-7 winners!

A very good team display with some good individual performances from the likes of Dom Lovesy, who gets man of the match this week, and George Py starting his first game at second row really put in some hard graft. With only travelling with 16 Honiton will be more than happy to get back to winning ways.