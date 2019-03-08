Honiton 2nds beaten at table-topping Crediton II

After the frustration of the previous week's cancellation, Honiton seconds travelled to Crediton looking for a win which would see them leapfrog their hosts in the league table.

The travelling support bristled with excitement at the news of the new-look front row of Way, Blackmore and Boraston. They were driven on by Lancaster and Churchward in the engine room while former skipper Welch returned in a lively looking back row with Elliott and Bareback.

Playing down the slope in the first half, Honiton were quickly into their stride and a great break from Sampson saw him hauled down just short with a turnover allowing the home side to clear. Honiton continued to press with Boraston and Welch carrying well, revelling in the extra speed they generated coming down the hill, but the try remained elusive.

On 15 minutes the home defence was finally breached with Way showing all his experience to pick Bareback's pocket on the line and crash over for his first try of the season. On the stroke of half-time, Elliott crossed for Honiton's third try. However, in the build up they suffered a double blow with injuries to Canniford and Tyers forcing further changes. Despite their 15-0 lead at the interval, Honiton knew the second half would be tough playing up the slope and Crediton showed early intent with half-time changes introducing strong ball carriers to their line-up. Honiton held firm in the early exchanges but the home side battered away and eventually crossed for a converted try.

The Ton lead was cut to one point five minutes later when the home number eight found a gap and barged his way through it. Honiton dug in and some good tackling meant they kept their noses in front for 10 minutes, but eventually the pressure told and Crediton ran in two quick tries to move into a 28-15 lead. Honiton continued to fight and press for the fourth try which would have given them a bonus point, but it was the hosts who ended the scoring with their number eight breaking through a tired defence and the game finished 35-15. Despite the final scoreline it wasn't all doom and gloom in the Ton camp as there were some good performances and the team continues to get stronger and more structured each game. Next week Honiton entertain Exeter Athletic at fortress Allhallows with a big crowd expected.