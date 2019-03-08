Honiton 2nds win well at Exeter Athletic

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9443. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton 2nds skipper Ben Welch, injured the week before, strapped himself up to come off the replacements bench to be part of a splendid 26-19 win for his side.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lacemen second string, with a side brimming with colts players, made a confident start. Ben Willis and younger brother Owen combined well to deny the hosts time and space, while Mike Boraston, making an unusual start in the centre, showed his strength and speed as Honiton enjoyed the greater share of ball and territory in the first half.

However, the home side broke the deadlock just before the break, scoring an unconverted try to lead 5-0 at the interval.

The second half began with no fewer than nine colts in the ‘Ton XV! A great high ball taken from Fin Blackmore was carried over half way and off-loaded to Sam Olive, who dodged a couple of tackles and dived over the line. Olive got up to slot the conversion and suddenly Honiton were ahead at 7-5.

More Honiton pressure, with some fine work from Elliott Perret, who was outstanding all game, led to Sam Heathcote making a blistering run before passing to Olive to cross under the posts and he again converted his own try to make the score 14-5.

The home side hit back with a converted try of their own, but the Lacemen responded with a superb team try. The move began with a 40-yard burst from Perret, who gave the ball to Callum Budge and he took it on before, after slick handling, it ended with James Williams to take it over the whitewash.

That left Honiton 19-12 to the good with 10 minutes remaining.

The final Lacemen score was a try and conversion, both scored by Heathcoate. The hosts had the final say with another converted try, but Honiton were worthy winners.

As for the part played by skipper Ben Welch, he was keen to complete a ‘full-house’ in terms of him filling every available position within the team over the course of the season and he completed his mission with spells at prop and number eight!

There were outstanding individual performances from the likes of Elliott Perret, Louie Lane and, indeed, each and every one of the colts who played their part, but the Man of the Match award went to the richly deserving Owen Willis, who served up a splendid debut.