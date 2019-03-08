Honiton at Twickenham – Honiton Sports selling 'Ton' memorabilia

Helen Newman of Honiton Sports Shop with a Honiton RFC shirt ahead of the team's historic game at Twickenham. Picture TERRY IFE Archant

Honiton’s players will be travelling to Twickenham on Saturday to get a restful night before the big match the following day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As things stand, there are three coaches that will depart Honiton early on Sunday morning with 8am the departure time.

In terms of return journey's it is quite an impressive operation from the club!

Two of the three buses that go up on Sunday morning will be returning that night, but the other will be taking club officials and others to a reception that is planned at Kingston-upon-Thames on the Sunday evening and will return to East Devon on the Monday.

The cup final kicks-off at 1pm and match tickets are £ for children and £5 for adults.

There will be a 'Guard of Honour' for the Lacemen at Twickenham with the 'guard' comprising of 15 of the Honiton RFC junior section. A draw is being conducted by the club as to which of the boys and girls get a coveted place.

The Honiton Sports Shop has a selection of Honiton RFC supporters shirst at a cost of £7 each and they come in three colours; red, black or amber.

There is also other club merchandise available in the shop.

Before the thoughts of all the club turn to Twickenham, the Honiton players are involved in a cup final this weekend with Saturday's meeting with Plymstock Old Public Oaks with kick-off at 3pm.

There is a new Honiton RFC supporters' Player of the Year award which has been presented in memory of Tony Dimond. Jerry Rice will be seeking to gather votes for the award and, in the meantime he is asking that supporters wanting to make their vote count should make sure they get in touch with him,

The club's march on Twickenham is not coming cheap and there is a real need to raise funds to which end the club is running a £10 raffle. There are three big cash prizes up for grabs of £1,000, £500 and £250 – people attending the Saturday cup final at Allhallows can get a ticket there.