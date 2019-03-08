Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

The Honiton RFC 1st XV squad that has enjoyed such a fabulous 2018/18 campaign, one that will end on May 5 at Twickenham.(Back row, left to right) Davie Toss (president) Adam Thompson, Steve Trenchard, Matt Baily, Louie Lane, Nathan Hannay, Andy Easton, Will Goulden (Capt) and Alex Brooks. (Front row left to right); Will Tyers, Ben Small. Phil Cooke, Olie Cave, Robert Price, Jake Smith, Ros Watts, James Coutts-Tucker, Josh Rice. Picture DAVID TODD Archant

So, what do we know about North Allerton who Honiton will meet at Twickenham on Sunday, May 5 (1pm).

They play their league rugby in the Northern Division, Yorkshire Division Two and this past season they finished fourth.

NorthAllerton won 17 and lost nine of their 26 league games, scoring 648 points whole conceding 624.

Their 85 point haul was 21 more than fifth finishing Wheatley Hills completed the campaign with while the divisional champions were Goole, who finished with 104 points.

The teams between table-topping Goole and North Allerton were Leodiensian, second with 102 points and Wath-Upon-Dearne, who finished third with 86 points.

NorthAllerton do have one big advantage over the Lacemen in terms of the May 5, trip to Twickenham and that is that the Yorkshiremen were there as recently as in 2015 when they contested the Junior Vase final.

However, that trip to the home of rugby did not end well as they lost 23-7 to Battersea Ironsides.

Last season the Senior Vase was also contested by a south west side and one from Yorkshire and it ended with Wath-Upon-Dearne, who finished this past league season a place above NorthAllerton, defeating Saltash 22-18.

Withycombe reached the final in 2016, but went down 42-22 to West Leeds, but Cullompton won when they visited Twickenham back in the 2009 final when they defeated Tyldesley.