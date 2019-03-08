Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton begin Western Counties campaign with home defeat to St Austell

PUBLISHED: 12:02 09 September 2019

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Honiton began life as a Tribute Western Counties West side with a 20-9 defeat at home to St Austell, writes Justin Nuttall.

The Cornish side finished fourth at this level last season and had added to their squad during the summer, so this opening game for the Lacemen was always going to be a 'baptism of fire'.

An early head injury to Matt Bailey led to Ross Watts taking his place and, when a penalty was awarded for holding on at the breakdown, Tom Steer slotted the kick to see Honiton into a 3-0 lead after 10 minutes.

Five minutes later Steer repeated the act and the Lacemen led 6-0.

The next score came when Honiton conceded a penalty outside the 22 and the kick was clean to leave the score 6-3.

Ten minutes before the break a third Steer penalty restored the home lead to one of six points.

However, the half ended with the Cornish side on the front foot and the fifth successful penalty of a first half in which both defences held sway, and, when the whistle blew, the Lacemen headed into the break leading 9-6.

In the second half, Honiton had the advantage of playing down the slope, but St Austell had some strong runners and, after a period of being camped inside the home 22, they powered over for a converted try that saw them into a 13-9 lead.

Injury struck again for the Lacemen with Ross Watts, himself a replacement for injury, left the game with a knee injury and then player-coach Alex Brooks succumbed to an ankle injury and the home effort was significantly hamstrung.

Despite some outstanding defending, the Lacemen's line was breached once more as the Cornish side closed out a 20-9 success.

For Honiton it was a good performance and they were defiantly in the mix until that late final score by the visitors.

Injuries hampered the home cause and the penalty count, particularly during the second half, leaves room for improvement!

There were some good individual performances especially in defence, but the Man of the Match award went to Ben Logan, who worked hard throughout.

Next up for the Lacemen is this Saturday's (September 14) visit to Teignmouth for their first away gam e of the new Western Countiess West campaign.

Most Read

Teenager’s Seaton beach clean

Lily Sweetland, 18, is planning a beach clean at Seaton. Picture: Lydia Sweetland

Shute Festival 2019: diverse speakers and UK premiere of Free Men documentary

Shute Gatehouse. Picture: Supplied by Shute Festival

Honiton outdoor activity instructor to walk entire length of South West coast path in memory of niece

Paul Boddington is tackling a 1,014km coastline hike from Minehead to Poole in 30 days to raise money for charity Children�s Hospice South West. Picture: CHSW

Go ahead for Colyton homes plan

The former CeramTec factory at Colyton . Picture Chris Carson

Axminster Carpets backs ‘shop local’ scheme

Axminster Carpets Factory Shop team (l/R) Tom Smith, assistant manager, Laura Addy and Jon Mitchel, sales assistants. Picture: Matt Jobson, shop manager

Most Read

Teenager’s Seaton beach clean

Lily Sweetland, 18, is planning a beach clean at Seaton. Picture: Lydia Sweetland

Shute Festival 2019: diverse speakers and UK premiere of Free Men documentary

Shute Gatehouse. Picture: Supplied by Shute Festival

Honiton outdoor activity instructor to walk entire length of South West coast path in memory of niece

Paul Boddington is tackling a 1,014km coastline hike from Minehead to Poole in 30 days to raise money for charity Children�s Hospice South West. Picture: CHSW

Go ahead for Colyton homes plan

The former CeramTec factory at Colyton . Picture Chris Carson

Axminster Carpets backs ‘shop local’ scheme

Axminster Carpets Factory Shop team (l/R) Tom Smith, assistant manager, Laura Addy and Jon Mitchel, sales assistants. Picture: Matt Jobson, shop manager

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton driver Bewer impresses at Woscombe Park meeting

Honiton driver Duncan Beer in action in his Ford Fiesta at Wiscombe Park. Picture WISCOMBE PARK PRESS OFFICE

AVR’s James Ashforth smashes PB at 2019 Great North Run

AVR’s at the New Forest Marathon and Half Marathon (left to right); Mark Spraggs, Chloe Burridge, Sarah Shepley and Sarah Herfet. Picture AVR

Honiton begin Western Counties campaign with home defeat to St Austell

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Kerri-Ann Upham retains her ETU European Cross Triathlon Championship title in Romania

Kerri-Ann Upham on the podium after her success at the ETU European Championships in Romania. Picture: JOHN VEENSTRA

Colyton Carnival Results 2019 - How did the entries fare?

Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists