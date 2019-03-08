Honiton made to rue missed chances as they lose 12-38 on the road to Wellington

After last week's defeat in Cornwall, Honiton were keen to get things back on track as they welcomed near neighbours Wellington to Allhallows, writes Justin Nuttall.

Honiton started proceedings by kicking off down into club house corner and they started very brightly applying a lot of pressure in the first few minutes but a penalty against the Ton saw the visitors clear their lines and from a good blind side break they ran in for the first try very much against the run of play.

Honiton must have been shell shocked as from the restart, Wellington gathered and broke the defensive line again and their outside centre scored the second try and with only six minutes on the clock they were 12 points up.

Honiton regrouped and having won a penalty, Alex Brooks nudged the ball into clubhouse corner, the line out was secured and after a couple of strong phases it was Will Goulden who crashed over with a strong unstoppable drive and the deficit was reduced to 5-12 after 12 minutes.

Wellington broke the Honiton defensive line to get another converted try and they were clearly in the driving seat at 5-19 with just shy of 20 minutes played.

Another converted try followed and Honiton were reeling at 5-26 down.

Alex Brooks cleared up field only for the home side to concede another penalty and take any pressure off Wellington.

All of Honiton's possession and territory again came to nothing and as Wellington broke out in to the Honiton half through their left winger and their second row picked up from the ruck, found a gap and scored next to the posts.

Wellington got over the whitewash again in the last five minutes.

The try was converted and the score was now 5-38 to the away side.

Honiton did keep going and Josh Rice got some consolation for the home supporters when he crashed over under the posts, Ollie Cave converted to make it a disappointing final score of 12-38.

All said and done, it was an entertaining game and the visitors showed their ability to soak up pressure and score on the counter attacks.

Honiton's endeavours were commendable and the score line didn't fully reflect their part played in the game.

They will rue the chances missed in the first half and also not being able to convert the second half pressure that they applied but it's a tough league and the intensity of games is relentless.

Several played well for the Ton but it was Ollie Cave who was given the Ton's man of the match and he's having an impressive start to the season.