Honiton Colts win well on visit to Bridport

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton colts were the only side from the club to play any rugby across a soggy December weekend, writes Jerry Rice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lacemen colts were involved in a hastily arranged friendly across the border in Dorset against Bridport.

Given the very wet ground, plus the fact it rained for all of the first half, it was safe to say handling conditions were pretty bad, and, come the end of the game, it was frankly just a mud bath!

Thanks must also go to Jonathan Willis, who had to step into the coach’s role as all three of the regular coaching crew were not about.

Bridport started proceedings, which I think they regretted, as Sam Heathcote received the ball and charged through the home ranks for an early score. Honiton got on the score sheet again, after 10 minutes, when Callum Budge crossed the home line.

Despite the near unplayable conditions, Honiton plugged away and a third try was dotted down by Sam Olive. Dom Lovsey converted and Honiton were 17 points to the good when the half-time whistle was blown.

The second half did have one ‘comedy moment’ when Sam Olive went to kick the ball, which hit poor Dom Lovsey full in the face and he was felled like a tree!

Unfortunately, despite making a clear recovery, the very professional Bridport physio would not allow him to return to the action.

Despite this setback, Honiton continued to dominate and Heathcote scored again with Dom Bernhardt taking on the kicking duties in the absence of Lovsey, and adding the extras.

Bridport did score next and with a yellow card shown to Honiton’s Ben Deam, Honiton were under the cosh for a bit.

Despite this, Honiton rallied and Heathcote sealed a hat-trick try and a second try for Budge rounded things off nicely as Honiton ran out comfortable 34-5 winners.

After the game, and suitably warmed up, Honiton were treated to a splendid roast, kindly dished up for them by their hosts.