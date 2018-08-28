Honiton defeat Bude to take their place at the top of the table

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton sit proudly on top of the Tribute Cornwall and Devon table after recording a splendid 30-0 home success over a Bude side that had been the table-topping team at kick-off, writes Justin Nuttall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Another excellent Allhallows crowd was boosted by a pre-match player-sponsor luncheon.

The Lacemen, playing up the slope, made a good start and, after several phases, they won a fifth minute penalty that was confidently despatched by Ollie Cave.

Bude came back well, but the home defence was solid and disciplined and, when Honiton turned over ball, Adam Thompson ran some 60 yards deep into Bude territory.

A great driving maul by the Honiton pack saw a penalty try awarded to make it 10-0, 12 minutes in.

Six minutes later, the home forwards went through the phases before the ball was shipped wide for Jake Smith to continue his rich vein of try-scoring. The conversion drifted wide, but the Lacemen were 15-0 to the good.

Despite dominating possession and territory, Honiton found the Bude defence stubborn and were unable to capitalise.

With half-time approaching, the conditions began to deteriorate with rain setting in and the wind gaining in strength, which led to handling mistakes by both sets of players.

Bude were unable to exit their twenty-two and conceded a penalty for not releasing, giving Ollie Cave an easy shot on goal that he duly slotted to send the Lacemen into the break sporting a richly deserved 18-0 lead.

Honiton began the second half well, enjoying territorial advantage with much of the play being fought in the Bude half.

The next score came after a lengthy period of Honiton pressure with the forwards again impressively going through the phases before the ball was shipped out to the left where it was taken to the line by James Coutts Tucker.

The try was just reward for a player who was in the thick of the action throughout the game. Cave converted to bring the score to 25-0.

With 10 minutes remaining, Honiton secured the bonus point with Blackmore going over on the right after the forwards went through the phases to suck in the Bude back row.

That completed the scoring on what was another very good afternoon for all involved with the Lacemen.

On Saturday (January 26) Honiton take a break from league duty when they travel to Penryn, who are another form team in the league, to contest a place in the next round of the cup which, of course, ends with an appearance at Twickenham.

Such is the support the Lacemen are attracting now that they are running a supporters’ coach to the game in Cornwall.