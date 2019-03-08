Advanced search

Honiton dominant as they lift Devon Intermediate Shield

PUBLISHED: 19:20 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:20 27 April 2019

The scoreboard from Honiton's win over Plymstock. Picture: Sam Cooper

The Tons warmed up for their upcoming trip to Twickenham in the perfect way as they defeated Plymstock Oak Rugby to lift the Devon Intermediate Shield.

Honiton dominated from the very first minute when the number 15 scored the first try of the game. By half time, they were 32-0 up and despite an improved second half performance from the visitors it was not enough to overturn the deficit and the game ended 46-12 to the Tons.

After conceding the early try, Plymstock did recover but they were then hit by a quick penalty-try one-two and Honiton were 17-0 up before the 15 minute mark.

On the 25th minute, Honiton's number 11 scored his team's third try of the day but the high winds prevented number 12 from converting the kick.

On the stroke of half time, Honiton's number 2 pushed his side further ahead as he jinked through the Plymstock defence and made it to the try line.

The break came with the score at 32-0 and a mountain to climb for the visitors if they had any hope of winning the shield.

Like they did in the first half, Honiton started the second period very strongly and Nathan Hannay scored his first try of the day in the 43rd minute.

Plymstock did improve though and were rewarded for their effort when they managed to get some points on the board via a try and conversion in the 48th minute.

At the other end, Hannay scored his second as Honiton blocked a kicked clearance and he was the man in the right place at the right time to put the ball down.

The visitors scored another consolation try late on when they produced a clever line-out routine to find a way towards the try line. It was too little, too late though and it ended 46-12 to the hosts.

Honiton were crowned deserved winners and proved victorious in their first of two finals in a week. The team now prepare for their trip to Twickenham next Sunday (May 5) where they will contest the final of the RFU Senior Vase against Northallerton.

