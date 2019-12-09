Honiton Diamonds sparkle in action at Tiverton

Honiton Diamonds Under-9s were in sparkling form on their visit to Mid Devon to meet Tiverton.

A full squad was in action and a feature of an outstanding all-round performance was the excellent defensive work.

There was lots of industry and closing down the opposition which resulted in many turnovers.

The team also sought out and hit any gaps that appeared in the Tivvy ranks and they recycled the ball very well Eric Hattan, Jack Paris, Joseph Tennant and Ruben Lloyd, but awards for the day went to Marcus Liebscer for attaching player, defensive player went to Josh Buckley and George Isaac picked up clubman of the day for his focus on developing his tackling.

A Diamonds coach remarked: "That was a pleasure to both coach and watch. Well done, to everyone involved."