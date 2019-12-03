Advanced search

Honiton Diamonds sparkle in meetings with Taunton

PUBLISHED: 19:37 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:37 03 December 2019

Action from the Honiton U9s Diamonds meeting with Taunton. Picture HRFC

Action from the Honiton U9s Diamonds meeting with Taunton. Picture HRFC

Archant

Honiton Diamonds Under-9s thoroughly enjoyed their latest action which saw them take on Taunton.

Diamonds had eight players on duty and they all gave a good account of themselves across two entertaining games.

The first game produced five tries, with Diamonds scoring three of them and, in the second game, Diamonds clocked no fewer than seven tries with Taunton replying with three of their own.

One area of the team's game that has improved greatly is the tackling and it's clear that the session the Diamonds have been having in their coaching sessions with the 'Tackle Bag' are clearly paying dividends.

● Honiton Diamonds Under-9s are holding an Open Day on Sunday, January 5. The event is to showcase what the team has to offer and youngsters aged under 9, boy or girl, who might be interested in finding out more about both the sport and the team will be made very welcome.

The Open Day is being held at the Allhallows home of Honiton RFC with proceedings getting underway from 10am.

For more information contact Adam Tennant via email at tennantam@googlemail.com or by phone at 07795 287502,

Honiton Diamonds Under-9s train each Tuesday evening at Allhallows from 6pm.

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town joint-boss on draw with Elburton and the season so far

The Axminster Town programme cover for their meeting with Elburton Villa. Picture ATAFC

Honiton Diamonds sparkle in meetings with Taunton

Action from the Honiton U9s Diamonds meeting with Taunton. Picture HRFC

Ottery St Mary Under-14s exit cup after rare defeat

Seb Copp in action for Ottery U14s during their cup meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Honiton U8s enjoy their morning of action with Taunton

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Taunton. Picture: HONITON RFC

Cave stars as Honiton overcome more injury woes to defeat Wiveliscombe

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists