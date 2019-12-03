Honiton Diamonds sparkle in meetings with Taunton

Action from the Honiton U9s Diamonds meeting with Taunton. Picture HRFC Archant

Honiton Diamonds Under-9s thoroughly enjoyed their latest action which saw them take on Taunton.

Diamonds had eight players on duty and they all gave a good account of themselves across two entertaining games.

The first game produced five tries, with Diamonds scoring three of them and, in the second game, Diamonds clocked no fewer than seven tries with Taunton replying with three of their own.

One area of the team's game that has improved greatly is the tackling and it's clear that the session the Diamonds have been having in their coaching sessions with the 'Tackle Bag' are clearly paying dividends.

● Honiton Diamonds Under-9s are holding an Open Day on Sunday, January 5. The event is to showcase what the team has to offer and youngsters aged under 9, boy or girl, who might be interested in finding out more about both the sport and the team will be made very welcome.

The Open Day is being held at the Allhallows home of Honiton RFC with proceedings getting underway from 10am.

For more information contact Adam Tennant via email at tennantam@googlemail.com or by phone at 07795 287502,

Honiton Diamonds Under-9s train each Tuesday evening at Allhallows from 6pm.