Advanced search

Honiton Diamonds U9s sparkle in two games against Exeter

PUBLISHED: 12:41 21 January 2020

Action from the Honiotn Diamonds U9s meeting with Exeter. Picture; HONITON RFC

Action from the Honiotn Diamonds U9s meeting with Exeter. Picture; HONITON RFC

Archant

Honiton Diamonds Under-9s were involved in two terrific contest with a 15-strong squad from Exeter.

Action from the Honiotn Diamonds U9s meeting with Exeter. Picture; HONITON RFCAction from the Honiotn Diamonds U9s meeting with Exeter. Picture; HONITON RFC

In what were sticky conditions that came from the heavy overnight frost, the Honiton youngsters worked hard and all involved clearly gave their all.

An impressive feature of the all-round Honiton performance was their strong running, timely off-loads and strong tackling and it all meant that a very good Exeter side were made to work hard for their opening success which came in the shape of an eight try to seven try victory.

The second game saw the Diamonds score eight tries to the four scored by Exeter,

The individual awards for Honiton Diamonds went to Eric Hattan, for his attacking play, Josh Buckley for his great work in defence and Ruben Lloyd, who picked up the 'clubman' honour.

Action from the Honiotn Diamonds U9s meeting with Exeter. Picture; HONITON RFCAction from the Honiotn Diamonds U9s meeting with Exeter. Picture; HONITON RFC

Action from the Honiotn Diamonds U9s meeting with Exeter. Picture; HONITON RFCAction from the Honiotn Diamonds U9s meeting with Exeter. Picture; HONITON RFC

Most Read

Overturned vehicle on Farway Hill

Police slow sign

Dozens of firefighters tackle bakery blaze in Rousdon

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Murder investigation launched after body found in Gittisham farm building

Devon and Cornwall police. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.

Most Read

Overturned vehicle on Farway Hill

Police slow sign

Dozens of firefighters tackle bakery blaze in Rousdon

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Murder investigation launched after body found in Gittisham farm building

Devon and Cornwall police. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Dunkeswell Rovers launch life at Green Lane with Morris double in victory over Pinhoe

The Dunkeswell Rovers team before they played their first Macron League game at ther new Green Lane home where they beat Pinhoe 3-1. Picture DRAFC

Honiton Diamonds U9s sparkle in two games against Exeter

Action from the Honiotn Diamonds U9s meeting with Exeter. Picture; HONITON RFC

Beer and Feniton net a point each from a fractious affair

Football on pitch

Mick Swann takes the honours in Axe Cliff seniors Friday Stableford

Axe Cliff’s Mick Swann (left) being presented with a voucher for his win in the monthly Stableford. Presenting the voucher is club treasurer Bill Polley. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Honiton battle so well in defeat at the home of table-toppers Wellington

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9456. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists