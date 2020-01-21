Honiton Diamonds U9s sparkle in two games against Exeter

Action from the Honiotn Diamonds U9s meeting with Exeter. Picture; HONITON RFC Archant

Honiton Diamonds Under-9s were involved in two terrific contest with a 15-strong squad from Exeter.

In what were sticky conditions that came from the heavy overnight frost, the Honiton youngsters worked hard and all involved clearly gave their all.

An impressive feature of the all-round Honiton performance was their strong running, timely off-loads and strong tackling and it all meant that a very good Exeter side were made to work hard for their opening success which came in the shape of an eight try to seven try victory.

The second game saw the Diamonds score eight tries to the four scored by Exeter,

The individual awards for Honiton Diamonds went to Eric Hattan, for his attacking play, Josh Buckley for his great work in defence and Ruben Lloyd, who picked up the 'clubman' honour.

