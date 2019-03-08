Advanced search

Honiton Diamonds Under-9s enjoy meeting with Crediton

PUBLISHED: 19:38 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:38 11 November 2019

Honiton Diamonds in their game against Crediton Under 9s. Picture: Honiton Diamonds

Honiton Diamonds showed great skill in their game against Crediton under 9s, played at home on Sunday, writes Greg Page-Turner.

Courage in tackling, selflessness in passing and great defence from the Honiton team provided all the ingredients for a great fast-paced game. Well done to the Honiton boys who volunteered to play on their opponents' team to help make a better game for all. Tries came from Jack, Eric, Josh, Harry and two from William against Honiton! Awards for this game went for William's try scoring, Joseph's defence and the overall winner was Harry.

After the match the boys linked arms with the whole club, in the shape of a rugby ball, to commemorate fallen war heroes and veterans, with two minutes' silence.

The team are keen to welcome more players to join them. Anyone interested should contact: Senior coach Tom Hattan at Tomh.hrfc@gmail.com.

Training is Tuesday evenings, 6-7pm, and matches are on Sundays.

