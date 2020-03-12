Advanced search

Honiton Diamonds Under-9s impress in Topsham action

PUBLISHED: 11:41 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 12 March 2020

Rugby ball.

Rugby ball.

Archant

Honiton Under-9 Diamonds made the short trip across to Topsham to play in a mini-festival with the host club and a touring side from Bradford-upon-Avon.

The Diamonds, who were fully committed from the first whistle and clearly collectively hungry for action, produced a 'team performance' proving that the training that they have been working hard at is paying off.

ndeed, their performance led to one of the referees who officiated across the games to say: 'The Diamonds were an absolute pleasure to referee, They are certainly a special group of inspiring players.'

A key feature of the Diamonds all-round plat was they way they supported each other while their off-loading, recycling, running and 'show-and-go' was also of the highest order.

There has also been a real upturn in the tackling across the Diamonds ranks.

Stand-out indviduals to claim awards on the morning were Freddie White, George Boyes and Harley, while the try scoring honours were shared throughout the team.

There was also high praise for the four Honiton players who stepped up to help out opposition teams to balance up numbers. As to the outcome of the matches, Honiton won two and drew another.

