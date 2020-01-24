Honiton face three home games in their next four league outings
PUBLISHED: 09:58 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 24 January 2020
Honiton suffered a fifth straight defeat when beaten 41-10 at Western Counties table-toppers Wellington.
The loss leaves the Lacemen sitting bottom of the table with 10 games remaining.
However, it is tight at the foot and the Lacemen are just eight points shy of ninth placed Falmouth.
This Saturday (January 25), the Lacemen entertain Teignmouth who will come to Allhallows sitting fourth in the table.
This is the first of what will be three home outings in their next four league games for the Lacemen.
On February 1, they entertain seventh placed Bideford and a week later they travel to Chard before a home meeting with Cullompton on February 15.