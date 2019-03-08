Honiton Hawks battle well at Exeter Athletic in Land Rover Cup

Honiton Hawks travelled to Exeter Athletic for the Land Rover Cup, organised by Exeter Chiefs, on Sunday, writes Steve Haysom.

Due to half-term holiday unavailability, the Hawks had a depleted squad of 10 players and in the morning group games, the Hawks lost all three of their contests against Cullompton, Torquay Athletic and Wellington.

The boys then upped their intensity after the lunch break in the second set of pool games, producing much-improved performances in beating the hosts Exeter Athletic and earning a creditable draw against Newton Abbot. In the final game, the boys' fatigue was unsurprisingly evident against Barnstaple, resulting in a narrow defeat.

The boys deserve credit for keeping their heads up and showing great spirit, especially after the lunch break. Due to an injury incurred during the matches the remaining boys had to play extra game time as they didn't have the benefit of rest due to the lack of available substitutes.