Honiton Hawks enjoy narrow success over Taunton

PUBLISHED: 12:52 05 December 2019

Rugby ball.

Rugby ball.

Honiton Hawks Under-11s entertained Taunton for their latest Sunday morning action.

For the first time this season Hawks were able to field a full squad of 17.

On parade were ; Arran Hansford, Archie Trott, Charlie Wheeler, Digory Nash, Elliot Arscott, George Shepherd, Harry Evans, Harry Haysom, Kaylum Pitson (making his debut), Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Logan Symons, Mason Peek, Miles Salter, Oliver Jones, Ruby Lane and Will Parris.

With Taunton also sporting similar numbers, it was agreed to play four quarters of 15 minutes to ensure that all players got game time.

Both teams showed great determination and enthusiasm and contributed to an entertaining morning of rugby.

The Hawks have been working hard on their tackling and rucking skills in recent training sessions and it was pleasing to see a much improved defensive display.

Taunton also defended well and both teams had to be patient in attack, going through several phases of play and showing good ball retention skills.

Most of the tries scored by both teams were hard earned. The Hawks however made slightly better use of their possession and were rewarded with a nine tries to seven success.

Mystery third tenant of King's Arms, Stockland revealed

The renovated pub sign back in place, a symbolic moment. Picture: John Vickery

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

