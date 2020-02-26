Advanced search

Honiton Hawks impress in latest action at Bicton College against Withycombe

PUBLISHED: 22:20 26 February 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9434. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9434. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hawks Under-11s were in action at Bicton College where they met Withycombe.

Hawks had a squad of 11 on parade and they were: Charlie Wheeler, Harry Evans, Harry Haysom, Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Logan Symonds, Mason Peek, Miles Salter, Ollie Jones, Ruby Lane and Will Parris.

Withycombe had similar numbers so a 40-minute game of two 20-minute halves was played.

Despite the recent storms the pitch at Bicton was in surprisingly good condition and it was Hawks who took the early initiative playing with greater intensity than their hosts and they crossed the try line four times with two of their scores being intercept tries!

Withy hit back with one try, but Hawks held a deserved 4-1 half-time lead.

After the break, Withy responded well to what their coaches had said during the interval and they added greater tempo to their game which made the contest much more even!

Both sides scored two further tries in the second half which left Hawks taking the match honours 6-3.

Both teams then decided that they still had energy to run off and a further 'game' of 10 minutes was contested and again Hawks came out on top to the tune of a 3-2 success in try scoring. Both teams contributed to an excellent morning of rugby, which was played in an excellent spirit.

