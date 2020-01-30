Advanced search

Honiton Hawks enjoy their meeting with Sidmouth - despite the weather!

PUBLISHED: 11:54 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 30 January 2020

Rugby ball.

Rugby ball.

Archant

Honiton Hawks under 11s entertained Sidmouth in a local derby encounter on Sunday morning, writes Steve Haysom.

The Hawks had a number of late drop-outs due to illness, which left them with a squad of 11 - Archie Trott, Charlie Wheeler, Digory Nash, Harry Evans, Harry Haysom, Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Mason Peek, Miles Salter, Ruby Lane and Will Parris. Sidmouth had similar numbers so two halves of 20 minutes were played.

Due to weather cancellations and opposition teams not being able to raise teams, this was the Hawks' first game since December 1.

The game was played in torrential rain that made conditions underfoot slippery and muddy. This made handling very difficult.

The opening exchanges were dominated by Sidmouth with the Hawks players showing understandable rustiness and being off the pace and Sidmouth scored three early tries. However, Honiton managed to reduce their arrears to two, trailing by four tries to two at half-time.

The second half started with Sidmouth scoring to open up a three-try lead once again. After this, the Hawks showed tremendous spirit and determination in scoring three tries of their own to level the match at five tries all.

In pressing for the winning try, Sidmouth pounced on a handling error by the Hawks and broke away to score this themselves. Both sets of players should be very proud of their efforts in producing an entertaining game of rugby that was played in appalling conditions.

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

SOHC men’s 2nd XI extend unbeaten run to eight games with terrific win at Bridport

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Will Biddick rides Chipley Park double

Getting the money on

Seaton volunteers become Dementia Friends

Pictured at the Dementia Friends workshop are (L/R) Sally Brent, Barbara Pople, Judith Croton, Trish Ingham, Iris Maxam, Pauline Walker, Pat Payne, Carole Booth, Lin Allison and Yvonne Addington from Seaton Memory Cafe. Picture: Lycia Moore.

Beer Albion win well at Chagford

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff ladies Winter League success for Anne Jarvis

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24
Drive 24