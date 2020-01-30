Honiton Hawks enjoy their meeting with Sidmouth - despite the weather!

Honiton Hawks under 11s entertained Sidmouth in a local derby encounter on Sunday morning, writes Steve Haysom.

The Hawks had a number of late drop-outs due to illness, which left them with a squad of 11 - Archie Trott, Charlie Wheeler, Digory Nash, Harry Evans, Harry Haysom, Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Mason Peek, Miles Salter, Ruby Lane and Will Parris. Sidmouth had similar numbers so two halves of 20 minutes were played.

Due to weather cancellations and opposition teams not being able to raise teams, this was the Hawks' first game since December 1.

The game was played in torrential rain that made conditions underfoot slippery and muddy. This made handling very difficult.

The opening exchanges were dominated by Sidmouth with the Hawks players showing understandable rustiness and being off the pace and Sidmouth scored three early tries. However, Honiton managed to reduce their arrears to two, trailing by four tries to two at half-time.

The second half started with Sidmouth scoring to open up a three-try lead once again. After this, the Hawks showed tremendous spirit and determination in scoring three tries of their own to level the match at five tries all.

In pressing for the winning try, Sidmouth pounced on a handling error by the Hawks and broke away to score this themselves. Both sets of players should be very proud of their efforts in producing an entertaining game of rugby that was played in appalling conditions.