Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton Hawks U10s share the spoils with hosts Exeter Athletic

PUBLISHED: 11:11 06 March 2019

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

Honiton Hawks Under-10s visited Exeter Athletic for their latest Sunday morning action.

Due to sickness and injury, the Hawks had a slightly depleted squad of nine players with Archie Trott, Byron Chalmers, Charlie Wheeler, Harry Haysom, Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Logan Symons, Miles Salter and Taylor Prettejohn involved in the action.

Games between these two sides have been very competitive in previous seasons and this encounter was to be no different. Conditions were not favourable as the game was played in rainy and windy conditions on a wet and muddy playing surface, which made handling difficult.

Despite this, both sides contributed to a very entertaining wholehearted contest. The Hawks were quicker out of the traps, adapting to the conditions better than their opponents, and established an early lead, which they held until half-time.

Exeter Athletic then fought back really well in the second half, putting the Hawks under more pressure.

It was a game that neither team deserved to lose and it was fitting that the game ended in an honourable draw of five tries each.

Most Read

Loss-making Trinity House store to close

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Beer grandmother scoops £30,000 lottery win

Winner Mary Hawker with Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier. Picture Postcode Lottery

Council leader’s anger after £33million awarded to South West from post-Brexit funding pot

Councillor John Hart, leader of Devon County Council.

Inquiry after dead MOUSE found in Honiton swimming pool

Gray mouse animal on background. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Beer rebranded as ‘Devon’s best kept secret’

Members of Beer Coastal Community Team with the new Beer village logo. Picture Karin Frewin

Most Read

Loss-making Trinity House store to close

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Beer grandmother scoops £30,000 lottery win

Winner Mary Hawker with Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier. Picture Postcode Lottery

Council leader’s anger after £33million awarded to South West from post-Brexit funding pot

Councillor John Hart, leader of Devon County Council.

Inquiry after dead MOUSE found in Honiton swimming pool

Gray mouse animal on background. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Beer rebranded as ‘Devon’s best kept secret’

Members of Beer Coastal Community Team with the new Beer village logo. Picture Karin Frewin

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Hawks U10s share the spoils with hosts Exeter Athletic

Honiton rugby action

Axminster woman is a Martial Arts Master

Sally Legg receives her certificate from Hapkido Grand Master Nial Adams (left) and Master Martin Downton. Picture contributed

Dunkeswell Rovers warm-up for big cup tie with home win over Devon Yeoman

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Webb stars as Millwey Rise net deserved point at St Martins

East Devon Tennis Academy players sparkle during a busy February

East Devon Tennis Academy duo Darcie Marton and Jess Johnson. Picture EAST DEVON TENNIS ACADEMY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists