Honiton Hawks U10s share the spoils with hosts Exeter Athletic

Honiton rugby action Archant

Honiton Hawks Under-10s visited Exeter Athletic for their latest Sunday morning action.

Due to sickness and injury, the Hawks had a slightly depleted squad of nine players with Archie Trott, Byron Chalmers, Charlie Wheeler, Harry Haysom, Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Logan Symons, Miles Salter and Taylor Prettejohn involved in the action.

Games between these two sides have been very competitive in previous seasons and this encounter was to be no different. Conditions were not favourable as the game was played in rainy and windy conditions on a wet and muddy playing surface, which made handling difficult.

Despite this, both sides contributed to a very entertaining wholehearted contest. The Hawks were quicker out of the traps, adapting to the conditions better than their opponents, and established an early lead, which they held until half-time.

Exeter Athletic then fought back really well in the second half, putting the Hawks under more pressure.

It was a game that neither team deserved to lose and it was fitting that the game ended in an honourable draw of five tries each.